Covid-19 – Daily Update

Covid-19 Daily/Monthly Update Archive
Wednesday, October 27th
An additional 1,631 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *435,526.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
There have been *5,436 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.
A total of 8,306 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 503 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 101 of whom are in ICU.
*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.