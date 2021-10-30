Thunderstorm and wind warnings for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for the west of Ireland including Clare.

The warning for Munster, Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo will come into effect this evening at 9.00pm.

Met Éireann is warning of “thundery outbreaks of rain with possible lightning and localised flooding.”

The warning will remain in place until 2.00am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Clare.

Met Éireann predicts that west to northwest winds will reach mean speeds of up to 65km/hr with gusts up to 100km/hr.

The warning is valid from 6:00am to midday on Sunday.