Anthony Foley tribute song to raise funds for charity

A tribute song to Munster and Irish legend Anthony Foley will be launched during halftime in this weekend’s rugby international between Ireland and New Zealand at Aviva Stadium.

Penned and performed by Hermitage Green singer and former Irish rugby international Barry Murphy, ‘Alone You Stand’ is being released on the fifth anniversary of ‘Axel’ Foley’s untimely death.

All proceeds from sales are being donated to the ‘Orla’s Wild Ways’ charity, a new project developed by Orla Foley in memory of her late brother.

Orla has already undertaken a 3,000km cycle along the Wild Atlantic Way, raising €9,000 in the process for the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation, children’s charity CARI and CRY, which provides screening and free bereavement counselling for families at risk of Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS).

Orla said she has been pleasantly surprised at the groundswell of generosity she has encountered.

“It’s been a case of pushing an open door. People are only too happy to go out of their way to honour Anthony and to help raise money for these worthy charities,” she explained. “Regeneron sponsored the recording and production of Barry’s song while the IRFU rowed in behind the single by helping to organise the launch at Aviva Stadium. By doing so, they have not only honoured Anthony’s family and friends but also the memory of the many games Anthony played on that pitch.”

Orla said staging the launch on the day the All Blacks are Ireland’s opposition “makes it a much more special occasion for us all”.

She continued, “Dad was on the Munster Team that beat the All Blacks in 1978, Barry Murphy was on the Munster team that nearly beat the All Blacks in 2008, and the Irish team made the very special Axel 8 formation after Anthony died for the historic win in Chicago in 2016.”

“Personally, I just want to keep alive the memory of my beautiful brother who continues to inspire me while also raising much needed funds for three worthy charities in the process,” concluded Orla.

‘Alone You Stand’ by Barry Murphy is available to download here . Donations to ‘Orla’s Wild Ways’ charity can be made here.