glór launch for book featuring Clare artists

A stunning new book profiling 31 leading artists from County Clare will be virtually launched by Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media in Glór Theatre in Ennis on November 29.

The Art of Place: People and Landscape of County Clare is edited by Peadar King and Anne Jones, and includes 100 striking photographs by Clare photographer John Kelly.

With a particular emphasis on the role of landscape and environs, The Art of Place provides captivating personal stories by some of the most creative people in Ireland, who all live in or come from County Clare.

Featured contributors include writers and visual artists, musicians and composers, sculptors and crafts people, photographers and filmmakers. Their compelling deeply personal stories will resonate not only with people from the West of Ireland, but with anyone who is enthralled by the creative process.

Beautifully designed with specially commissioned photographic interpretations by award-winning photographer John Kelly, The Art of Place is a work of art itself, and a magnificent testament to the artistic spirit for which Ireland is justifiably famous.

The Art of Place is published by The Liffey Press at a recommended retail price of €35.00.

Peadar King is a documentary film maker specialising in global human rights. He is author of What in the World? Political Travels in Africa, Asia and the Americas and War, Suffering and the Struggle for Human Rights.

Anne Jones works in communications, media and public relations. Previous books she has edited include The Scattering: Emigrant Images of an Irish County and Salty Faces & Ferocious Appetites: A Tapestry of Stories from a Seaside School.

John Kelly has worked as a staff photographer with The Clare Champion for almost thirty years. He has chronicled the life and times of County Clare over that time.

The Live Performance on Launch night is supported by the Live Performance Scheme through the Department of Arts & Clare County Council.