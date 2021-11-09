O’Connell’s new songs for Lisdoonvarna gig

O’Connell brothers Kieran and Jon, from Rineen near Miltown Malbay, are spreading their wings and releasing their own songs to critical acclaim.

The brothers have spent the last number of years playing with Clare folk group The Fiddle Case

The change of pace afforded by the lockdowns of the past year and a half gave the brothers a chance to focus on the craft of writing and recording. They are currently producing an album of new, original material.

Having released two singles earlier this year, the buzz of creating a new sound and putting it out into the world is palpable, and they cannot wait to get onto the stage in Lisdoonvarna and perform the songs live.

“We have been so focussed on writing and developing our sound in the studio that when it came to releasing songs we didn’t have a clue how it would go down’, says Jon.

“But we got a great response, and so the next test for our music is how will it stand up in a live setting. We had a chance to play some of our songs in front of a live audience a couple of weeks ago at the White Horse Sessions in Kenny’s Bar in Lahinch, and we enjoyed every second of it. So we are excited to bring our songs to an audience with a full band, and see what happens.’

Tickets for the Sunday November 14th gig are available from Anam Music via Eventbrite.ie.