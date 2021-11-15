Over 200 attend Mid West Simon Charity Ball

Mid West Simon Community Charity Ball took place in the Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Ennis Road on Saturday the 13th November.

The guests in excess of 200 attendees in a socially distanced Ballroom were welcomed by music from the Capriccio String Quartet with a prosecco reception, followed by a wonderful 5 course meal.

The Guest Speaker, Minister For Housing; Darragh O’Brien spoke about his high regard for the work that Mid West Simon carry out in the region and that the work is ongoing to support the aim to end Homelessness for 2030. Deputy Niall Collins closed out the evening thanking the attendees and expressing his support for Mid West Simon and the tremendous work they do in the Mid West region.

Jackie Bonfield, CEO Mid West Simon Community said “It was wonderful to see and meet so many supporters of Mid West Simon Community who attended our Charity Ball after a very difficult year and a half. We really do appreciate everyone’s support. Our efforts continue to focus on those most in need and suffering from food poverty and homelessness. It is only through the continued support of our community that we can meet the increasing needs and we are so grateful for all the support we receive.

David Hickey, Chairman of Mid West Simon Community gave a special thank you to everybody who was there on Saturday night as well as those who supported us but couldn’t attend. He also thanked the Minister for being the Guest Speaker as well as all the Sponsors and those who donated raffle prizes.