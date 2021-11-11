Richard’s 26 years service recognised by RNLI

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has paid tribute to the late Richard Burke who dedicated 26 years of his life as a volunteer with the charity organisation in Kilrush, Co Clare.

Richard “Dickie” Burke, who was originally from Tuam, Co Galway, passed away in January 2020 after an illness. He served as a member of An Garda Síochána in Kilrush between 1991 and 2010 when he retired. He had been stationed previously in Monaghan from 1980 until his move to Clare.

Richard joined the RNLI as a volunteer in 1994 spending four years as a member of the lifeboat crew. In 1998 he became Lifeboat Press Officer, a post he held for another four years (1998-2002).

He also served two terms as Deputy Launching Authority for Kilrush RNLI between 1998 and 2003 and later from 2015 to 2020.

Richard is also credited with saving 9 lives during his service with Kilrush RNLI.

The RNLI recently presented Richard’s daughters Clare and Áine with a framed Certificate of Service in recognition of his volunteer service to the organisation.

Shawna Johnson, Kilrush Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM) of Kilrush RNLI said: “It was a pleasure to present the late Richard Burke’s Certificate of Service to his daughters and extended family following his untimely passing in 2020. Richard, as a retired member of An Garda Síochána, was heavily involved in the local community and served Kilrush RNLI in many volunteer roles since its establishment in 1994. Richard was an asset to the team in Kilrush and his passion and commitment will be sorely missed after 26 years.”