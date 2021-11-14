RNLI assists vessel in difficulty off Clare

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was launched this morning to assist a fishing boat reported to be in difficulty off the Clare coast.

The 32ft vessel, with two people on board, is understood to have suffered problems with its steering in Kilbaha Bay on the Loop Head Peninsula.

The alarm was raised at around 10.35am when the vessel’s crew made radio contact with watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry to report the problem.

The Kilrush RNLI lifeboat was launched from its base at Cappagh and proceeded to the scene arriving at 11.15am to find that the crew of the casualty vessel had dropped anchor about 50 metres off Kilbaha Pier.

Weather conditions were favourable at the time while both persons on board the vessel were wearing life jackets

The volunteer lifeboat crew carried out a risk assessment before taking the vessel under tow to the pier at nearby Kilbaha. Once successfully secured, Kilrush Lifeboat left the scene at 11:35am.

Kilrush RNLI, Lifeboat Press Officer Charlie Glynn said: “It doesn’t matter how experienced you are, sometimes things can go wrong at sea when you least expect it. Lifeboat volunteers are on call 24/7, to respond at a moment’s notice, to situations just like this. In the event that you get into difficulty at sea or notice someone in trouble, always contact the Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16 or by dialling 999 or 112.”