Zimmer launches STEM Scholarship Award

Acknowledging the contribution of its highly skilled workforce in Ireland over the last thirteen years and with the goal of encouraging a new generation to enjoy a career in STEM, Zimmer Biomet has launched an annual scholarship award programme focused on recognising the children of its employees in both Shannon and Galway.

Five Leaving Certificate students are the initial recipients of the award. In addition to paying third-level fees for the first year, Zimmer Biomet will provide opportunities for all scholarship holders to network within peer groups, be mentored, join career workshops and gain invaluable, hands-on work experience.

Taryn Donnellan is from Clarecastle and has recently started her general nursing degree at the University of Limerick. Reacting to her award, Taryn said, “Receiving this scholarship paves the way for me to learn more and have a career that I’m proud of while helping people in their time of need. I would like to thank Zimmer Biomet for its fantastic support.”

From Shannon, Ramon Lapurga has recently started his mechanical engineering studies at the Limerick Institute of Technology. Ramon said, “One thing that I have earned from both my Irish and Filipino upbringing is the sense of gratitude for opportunities given and making sure that good value is given back to the community, who helped provide that opportunity. Thank you for your confidence in me. I am committed to my education and excited about taking a step closer to becoming an engineer.”

Congratulating the group at recent award ceremonies, Claude Costelloe, Site Director of Zimmer Biomet’s Ireland manufacturing facilities, said, “Our Motto is ‘Made as if Intended for my family’’ and each finished orthopaedic device is manufactured as if it was for a member of our own family. If the recent pandemic has taught us anything, it is the importance of our families and communities. We already have a comprehensive programme of upskilling and training at our plants, and this initiative is about supporting our Team Members’ dependants on their third level education journey.

Zimmer Biomet’s success in Ireland can be attributed to our highly skilled and educated team members and this initiative will develop that pipeline further. The Zimmer Biomet STEM Scholarship Award is designed to identify and nurture young talent and support motivated students, passionate about STEM, to enable them to reach their full potential.”

Zimmer Biomet’s STEM Scholarship Award aligns with the Irish Government’s STEM Policy, which aims to foster the development of a more engaged and digitally aware society and a highly skilled workforce throughout Ireland. A leading employer in Shannon, Co Clare and Oranmore, Co Galway since 2008, Zimmer Biomet’s footprint in Ireland features two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.