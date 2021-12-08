Book tells of Jack Marrinan’s battle to modernise An Garda Síochána

A new book tells the story of a tenacious Clare man who was a key moderniser of policing in Ireland.

More than anyone, Jack Marrinan from Lisdoonvarna, changed the face of An Garda Síochána, the police force he loved and served.

When younger Gardaí were excluded from a pay award in 1961, almost 1,000 members attended a banned protest meeting at the Macushla ballroom in Dublin. Of the 1,000 guards who attended, about 160 were served with disciplinary notices charging them with discreditable conduct.

Eleven men, including Marrinan, were dismissed by the commissioner. After being reinstated, Marrinan was offered a promotion but chose instead to represent rank and file members through what became the Garda Representative Association.

Retired Garda Tim Doyle’s book, ‘Changing of the Guard; tells the story of Marrinan as a transformational figure in the force at a time of great social and economic change. Under his leadership the Garda Representative Association (GRA) evolved into a skilful and powerful negotiating body. Nearly all of the advantages that gardaí enjoy today in their service are built on the foundations he established.

Tim Doyle is a former Garda and a proud Kerryman. In 2001, he published his memoir, Get Up Them Steps, of his experiences serving with An Garda Síochána, the national police agency of the Republic of Ireland. It was his second book on the subject, the first being Peaks and valleys: The ups and downs of a young Garda (published 1997).

Tim strives to give an honest, and often humorous, narrative of police work in Dublin, Ireland.

