Care urged as Storm Barra due

The public is being warned to exercise extreme caution and to especially avoid coastal areas as Storm Barra is set to reach Ireland early on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for Co Clare and a Status Red storm warning for coastal areas also including Clare.

Met Éireann has said: “On Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra, southerly winds, later becoming to north-westerly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/hr with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130 Km/ hr, possibly higher in coastal areas. Disruption to power and travel are likely. High waves, high tides, heavy rain and storm surge will lead to wave overtopping and a significant possibility of coastal flooding.

Southwesterly winds, veering west to northwest will reach Violent Storm Force 11 on Irish coastal waters from Roche’s Point to Valentia to Erris Head including Clare coasts.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the next few days as Met Eireann has issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds and rain.

An Orange Weather Warning has been issued for Tuesday and Tuesday night, due to Storm Barra. Southerly winds, later becoming north-westerly, will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe or damaging gusts of up to 130km/h, possibly higher in coastal areas. Affected counties include Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, and Limerick.

A Yellow Warning has been issued for the rest of the country on Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, as Storm Barra brings very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding. There will also be a risk of coastal flooding on south and west coasts.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey. The following advice is being given to road users.

Motorists

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds, especially on exposed routes such as dual carriageways and motorways. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Beware of objects being blown onto the road. Expect road conditions to change quickly in high winds so reduce your speed.

Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

Drivers should allow extra space between themselves and vulnerable road users, such as cyclists and motorcyclists as they may be blown off course by strong winds.

Drivers need to slow down in wet weather conditions, to avoid the risk of aquaplaning. Drivers should also leave a bigger gap between themselves and the vehicle in front.

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. They may also have trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible.

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic.

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance – this helps to dry the brakes.

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists

In areas affected by Orange Weather Warnings you should consider postponing your journey until conditions improve.

Visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions. Keep safe by making sure you can be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Walk on a footpath, where possible and not in the street. If there is a footpath and it is safe to use, look out for falling debris from above, especially in urban areas.

Walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclist should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear lights (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike such as bright and light reflective items.

Clare County Council is advising members of the public to exercise caution. People should stay away from coastal areas.

There are particular risks during storms on high ground and people are asked to avoid being outdoors at such locations.

Road users should be vigilant for any fallen trees and debris on roads over the coming days, as well as the possibility of localised flash flooding.

Essential travel only is advised for the duration of the storm.

Business owners, caravan parks, homeowners and members of the public are advised that caravans should be securely tied down and any street furniture, including parasols and awnings, should be taken indoors or fully secured.

Clare County Council will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast. Please check Met Éireann for updates.

The Irish Coast Guard has warned that all other forms of open water recreation should be avoided, including by experienced practitioners, as it may result in arousing public concerns and causing rescue services to be alerted.

A small craft weather warning is already in place and Met Éireann is forecasting that Gale to Storm Force South East winds will extend to all coastal areas from early Tuesday, veering west to northwest in direction later. Winds are forecasted to reach Violent Storm Force 11 on Irish coastal waters from West Cork to Galway. The combination of south easterly winds, Spring tides and low pressure, provide for an increased risk of localised flooding.

The Coast Guard Operations has appealed to the public to remain vigilant, to avoid any unnecessary travel and to monitor Met Éireann weather forecasts. “Remember Stay back, Stay high, Stay dry. If you see somebody in trouble on the water or on the coast dial 112 or use marine VHF channel 16, and ask for the Coast Guard.”

