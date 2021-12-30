Covid outbreak at University Maternity Hospital

Additional infection control measures have been put in place at University Maternity Hospital Limerick following an outbreak of Covid-19.

Access for nominated support partners to our inpatient wards is being limited to one two-hour slot per day between the hours of 2pm and 8pm. These slots will be co-ordinated at ward level by our staff, who will link directly with service users and nominated support partners.

We recognise that this represents a considerable reduction in access on our inpatient wards. We will facilitate additional access for inpatients on compassionate grounds on a case-by-case basis where these restrictions are causing considerable distress. We are committed to increasing access for partners on our inpatient wards as soon as possible.

An online system is available for nominated support partners to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire in advance of attending the hospital. We also encourage partners to consider taking an antigen test in advance of attending UMHL should they have one at home.

These temporary new restrictions affect our inpatient wards only and nominated support partners continue to be permitted access to the following areas in UMHL, regardless of vaccination status, once a COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening has been completed at the hospital reception:

Labour Ward: throughout labour and delivery

Theatre: including Elective and Emergency C-Section

NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) / HDU (High Dependency Unit): designated time slots for fathers/parents of babies

EPAU (Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit)

Emergency high risk admissions

12-Week Scan

Anomaly Scan

Nominated support partners are asked not to access the hospital if they have symptoms of COVID-19

An outbreak of COVID-19 was declared on an inpatient ward on December 28th after a number of patients tested positive. However, as a precautionary measure, we are introducing these access restrictions to all inpatient wards. The restrictions are being introduced at a time of high community transmission which is affecting patients and staff. We expect to admit a number of women who have tested positive in the coming days and Covid-19 related staff absences are increasing across the health service.

An outbreak control team has been established and we wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading. We also recognise the difficulty and distress any restriction in access causes to service users and their loved ones. We will continue to facilitate access for nominated support partners to the greatest degree practicable. These temporary restrictions will be reviewed on a continuing basis and we will issue a further update in the coming days.

Staff at UMHL will continue to engage with patients and their partners to ensure they are informed of any changes around access for partners/nominated support persons.

Need information and advice on COVID-19? Go to www.hse.ie/coronavirus