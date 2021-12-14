Emergency services deal with two collisions in Clare

Two people have been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision near Kilrush.

The incident occurred at around 6.30pm on the main N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road in the west of the county. It’s understood that five vehicles in total were involved in the collision which happened between Leadmore and Carnanes.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilrush and Kilkee stations responded to the scene along with Gardai and several National Ambulance Service resources.

It’s believed that one car became airborne in the incident and landed on its roof.

The occupants of the all the vehicles were assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics while two people were later transported to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. Neither is said to have been seriously injured.

Gardaí from Kilrush are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Meanwhile, a woman had a lucky escape after her car left the road and narrowly missed entering a river also in Co Clare.

That single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 7.00pm at Ballykilty near the village of Quin.

The car came to a stop on its side after leaving the road and mounting the ditch but was only prevented from rolling into the River Rine below by a few small trees.

The female driver and sole occupant managed to escape from the car uninjured. She was assessed at the scene by paramedics but didn’t require hospitalisation. She was also cared for at the scene by locals as she was left shaken by the incident.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis attended the scene along with ambulance paramedics and Gardaí.