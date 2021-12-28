Holo-Museum’s gift of learning to Schools

This Christmas, the world’s largest museum metaverse wants to give back to students by bringing artefacts and experiences into the classroom.

Holo-Museum, a metaverse of six museums across four countries, encourages schools from Ireland, the UK and around the world to apply through their website for 3D glasses that will bring the museum metaverse directly to students. Schools can apply until January 31st for glasses.

Holo-MUSEUM is an accessible way for all students to virtually visit museums across the world using Desktop Augmented Reality Technology regardless of factors including location or socio-economic background. Holo-MUSEUM showcases the Science Museum Group’s Stephenson’s Rocket along with the Imperial War Museum’s Merlin Engine and Spitfire plane.

Over the next 12 months, Holo-MUSEUM will welcome exhibitions from EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum and The Hunt Museum in Ireland, Anglo-Boer War Museum in South Africa, and Grigore Cobălcescu Museum of Mineralogy and Petrography in Romania. These additions have made the Holo-MUSEUM the largest and most culturally diverse metaverse museum.

The Holo-Museum gives children from all backgrounds an opportunity to experience these museums and so much more, regardless of location or socio-economic background. By applying for these glasses, schools will be able to bring this world into the classroom and showcase experiences and exhibitions that these pupils may not otherwise get the chance to see.

Following the collaboration, the Holo-Museum members said “Holo-Museum is revolutionising the way we reach audiences and enabling us to expand our audience across the world. This technology is opening up the world of learning and enabling people to experience things they otherwise wouldn’t have the chance to. We are really proud to be taking this step in making our collections as accessible as possible and reaching students from around the globe. We hope everyone enjoys our exhibitions and we look forward to continuing our work with the Holo-Museum.”

Dr Sirisilp Kongsilp, founder of Holo-MUSEUM and a university lecturer, states that “With a unified museum metaverse, museums can reach wider audiences. More importantly, bringing children from different cultures closer, enables them to experience each other’s culture, develop a global mindset and expand their world view. I hope that our Holo-MUSEUM metaverse will help fuel students’ passion and excitement for learning about the world and beyond. We also hope this technology will expand to other aspects of learning and create a more engaging, exciting environment.”

Request glasses for your school here.

The Hunt Museum holds one of Ireland’s greatest private collections of Art and Antiquities from the Neolithic period to the 20th century. Donated by John and Gertrude Hunt to the people of Ireland, this diverse collection is housed in The Custom House, a 18th Century Palladian style building in Limerick.

The Hunt Museum is a centre of learning and civic life that preserves and uses its world class collections to support a greater understanding of our past and to deliver new collaborations and innovation. Public engagement is key to our approach with a full education programme and wide community participation in all our work.