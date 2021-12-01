Covid-19 – Daily Update

Covid-19 Daily/Monthly Update Archive
Tuesday, November 30th
An additional 3,793 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to *570,115.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
There have been *5,652 deaths nationally associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.
A total of 11,317 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Clare since the beginning of the pandemic.
There are currently 578 people with Covid-19 in hospitals in Ireland, 117 of whom are in ICU.
*All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.
Visit Ireland’s Covid-19 Data Hub for more information