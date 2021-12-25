TG4 celebrates the late Joe Burke

TG4 will broadcast a musical celebration in memory of Joe Burke, a giant of traditional music and accordion playing on today.

One of the most talented musicians of his era, Joe Burke died in February 2021 and in celebration of the rich musical heritage he left after him, a special programme will air on Christmas day with performances from some of the most influential Irish musical figures.

This is a special night of celebration with family and friends in memory of Joe Burke, including performances by his wife, herself an extraordinary accordion player, Ann Conroy. We’ll celebrate the man who lifted many a heart with his wit and storytelling and influenced countless musicians all over the world. Some of them will be heard in this programme, with performances from Ann Conroy Burke, Mary Conroy, Frankie Gavin, Charlie Lennon, Eileen O’Brien, Máire Ní Chathasaigh, Liz & Yvonne Keane, Jackie Daly, Dermot Byrne, Máire Ní Chathasaigh agus Conchubhar Ó Luasa.

Lad O’Beirne, Aggie White, Paddy Killoran and Andy McGann are just some of the most famous musical names of the 20th century and they were all close friends and musical collaborators of Joe Burke. We’ll get an insight into the long musical life of this musician while he was over in America and later upon return to his native Galway.

Joe Burke undoubtably influenced the progress of accordion music in Ireland especially that which is played in B/C tuning and he is recognised as one of the most influential figures of Irish music of the last 100 years and that is especially true for young emerging talent. He’s a man who left a rich archive of recordings in his wake, not only of his own unique playing but also invaluable recordings of some of the early 20th century musicians, most notably never before heard tracks of the legendary Michael Coleman.

As Burke himself said, ‘You don’t just play music for life. Music becomes your life.’ Joe wore many hats as a musician, teacher and archivist and we’ll get an emotive insight into these aspects of his life in this loving energetic tribute to a special man.

Joe Burke – Ceiliúradh airs on Christmas Day at 10:20pm and worldwide on the TG4 Player.

Joe Burke (RIP) & Matt Molloy – Geantraí 1997 – TG4