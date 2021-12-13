Toy Safety Directive must be reviewed – Kelleher

Ireland South MEP, Billy Kelleher has said that the future revision of the Toy Safety Directive is essential to ensure the safety of children and that it should include further efforts to apply EU safety standards to products bought online from websites outside the EU.

Kelleher was commenting as the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection approved a new report this week.

“We must see effective enforcement of rules at a national level to make sure toys sold in the EU do not put children at risk. Enhanced cooperation between online marketplaces and market surveillance authorities is also needed to ensure the speedy removal of products deemed to be a risk to children.

“As the world gets smaller due to globalisation and digitalisation, we also need to address the problem of consumers buying products on websites that appear to be based in the EU, and supposedly selling products that comply with EU standards, but are in fact outside of the EU.

“This is a major concern for me and for many parents across Ireland. They want to buy products that are safe for their children but it is clear to me that the EU and national authorities have very limited mechanisms for dealing with them as they come in from outside the EU.

“Of course, buying on the high street is the safest way and easiest way of ensuring toys comply with EU rules but in many cases, it can be cheaper to buy online, or there may be greater choice available to consumers online.

“Our sole priority must be the protection of children and of their welfare. The review and revision of the Toy Safety Directive is an ideal way of catching up with the digitalisation of toy sales in recent times,” concluded Mr Kelleher.