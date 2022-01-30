Clare musicians invited to weekend workshop

Young traditional and folk composers/songwriters with a passion for creativity are invited to participate in the third and final of a national series of Masterclass & Concert Programmes with Dónal Lunny’s Atlantic Arc, a 9 piece traditional music ensemble.

Young musicians between the ages of 14-18 who reside in County Clare are welcome to make an application for this innovative programme.

This will be a dynamic weekend from 11th – 13th March in Glór Theatre in Ennis, including a Friday evening and Saturday daytime masterclass and a Sunday ‘behind the scenes’ technical experience followed by the evening concert with Atlantic Arc. Tickets for the concert are available here.

These masterclasses are facilitated by Music Generation Clare via SoundWaves, a new annual programme of nationwide masterclasses and concerts for young musicians. Applications to participate in the Ennis masterclass should be submitted here by Sunday 13th February

“The members of Atlantic Arc are excited to meet upcoming young composers/songwriters in County Clare, we are inspired by the energy of young people and the creation of new compositions, so this masterclass promises to be a fantastic experience for all involved,” Dónal Lunny said.

“We are lucky to have a great reputation with our young learners having success in competitions, as well as many well-known performers and composers coming from the area. This project will help our young musicians in progressing on their musical journeys by spending a weekend working with Dónal and company watching them write and arrange music. Their participation in this masterclass will culminate in them joining the band on stage for their performance in Glór theatre on the Sunday night.

It will give them a broad view of what a full musical production looks like from the ground up. Having Dónal and his band come to work with young traditional players is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our emerging young traditional musicians” Pádraig Rynne, Music Development Officer, Music Generation Clare.”

This series of masterclasses and concerts has been developed by Music Generation Clare and is supported by the Arts Council | Traditional Arts and Young People, Children and Education.