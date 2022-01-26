Covid outbreak in Ennis Hospital ward

Visiting has been restricted across both inpatient wards at Ennis Hospital from today following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the Fergus Ward.

In a statement this afternoon, the HSE said: “Management of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Burren Ward also continues this week, and as a precautionary measure, visiting is not being permitted on both wards.

An outbreak control team has convened and the visiting restrictions are being reviewed on a daily basis. Access to other areas of Ennis Hospital is unaffected and can continue as normal.

We regret any inconvenience the visiting restrictions cause for inpatients on the Fergus and Burren Wards, and for their loved ones.”

“Hospital management has decided that it is necessary to restrict visiting in the interests of patient and staff safety and keeping essential services open for all patients.

We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community,” the spokesperson dded.

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions on both wards are:

– People assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis)

– People visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis)

These exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.