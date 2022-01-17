Droichid Na hÉireann TV series visits Clare

A brand new six-part series on RTÉ One, Droichid Na hÉireann tells the story and history of Ireland’s beloved bridges.

Presented by actor Lochlann O’Mearáin, the series explores the history, architecture, landscape and above all the people behind these extraordinary bridges and the pivotal role they have played in historic events and in modern day society.

From road to railway bridges, viaducts to footbridges, these man-made structures have long been an integral part of our country’s infrastructure. But beyond their primary function, how much do we really know about these structures?

Travelling across the length and breath of the country, Lochlann explores century old stone bridges to modern contemporary designs from natural geological formations to great engineering feats, to reveal their hidden history and impact, far greater than just bricks and mortar.

He rediscovers the remarkable tales behind our bridges through a wealth of fascinating human stories told through expert commentary and local storytelling.

Droichid na hÉireann explores the rich architectural and historical heritage of Ireland’s most fascinating and visually spectacular bridges.

Tonight, Episode 3 features Clare, Kerry and Limerick. Starting off at the most westerly point of County Clare on the Loop Head Peninsula, Lochlann learns about the geological formation and power of the Atlantic Ocean at the Bridges of Ross. He makes a short trip to the village of Bunratty where he discovers the significance of the renowned Durty Nelly’s pub and Studdert Bridge.

He then moves onto Limerick City to find out more about the Treaty Stone at Thomond Bridge in before heading to the Kingdom County to marvel at Lios Póil Viaduct and visit Ireland’s longest rope bridge in the sub-tropical gardens of Kells Bay.

Droichid na hÉireann – Mondays, 7:30pm on RTÉ One.