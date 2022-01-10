Efforts to recover cliff body hampered by weather

An operation to recover the body of a man from the base of a cliff in Co Clare has been hampered by poor weather conditions.

Emergency services were alerted on Sunday afternoon after a man was seen falling from the Cliffs of Moher.

Watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry mounted and coordinated a multi-agency search operation.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, along the Doolin unit of the Coast Guard, National Ambulance Service, Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat and Gardaí responded to the area.

Weather conditions at the scene were reported to be very poor with rough seas and poor visibility hampering any effort to recover the body. It’s understood the search crews know the location of the body.

Divers from the Garda Water Unit travelled to Clare today to assist in the recovery operation however conditions remained poor again today and are not expected to improve until later in the week.

The weather will be monitored over the coming days and it’s understood that a further effort to reach and recover the body will take place.