Snow/Ice warning issued for Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow – Snow/Ice warning for all of Ireland.

The weather service is warning of scattered showers of hail, sleet and snow, and icy stretches on Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday morning which will lead to hazardous travelling conditions in some parts.

Showers will be most widespread in the west and north of the country where some accumulations are likely. Isolated thunderstorms will occur also according to Met Éireann.

The Status Yellow warning will come into effect at 4.00pm on Thursday and remain in place until 11.00am on Friday.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.