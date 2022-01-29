Works to end sewage discharge into Estuary

Irish Water, working in partnership with Clare County Council, has commenced works to construct Kilrush Wastewater Treatment Plant, to end the discharge of raw sewage into the Shannon Estuary.

The project involves the construction of a new state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant and sewer pipelines that will serve a population equivalent of approximately 6,700. The pumping station on Frances Street will also upgrade its pumps, mechanical plant and a storm water storage tank.

Speaking on-site, Esther White from Irish Water said “Wastewater from the public sewer network in Kilrush is currently discharged untreated into the estuary. This unacceptable practice threatens water quality, detracts from the amenity value of the area and does not comply with EU regulations relating to the treatment of wastewater. Providing improved wastewater treatment for Kilrush will enhance the environmental amenity and protect the waters of Kilrush for activities like swimming, and fishing. The project will also hopefully support social and economic development in Kilrush for years to come.

“I want to thank everyone in the Kilrush community in advance for their patience and co-operation as we carry out this project and continue to progress our goal of ending the discharge of raw sewage throughout the country by 2025. We will endeavour to keep everyone informed as this essential project progresses.”

Welcoming the commencement of works on the Kilrush Wastewater Treatment Plant, Cllr PJ Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “This is an important piece of wastewater infrastructure that will help to protect the waters of Kilrush and enhance the area for residents and visitors. I look forward to it being brought to fruition.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said: “A significant number of people will benefit from the provision of high-quality wastewater treatment facilities in Kilrush. The environmental benefits of this scheme will be felt by future generations. I am very pleased to see this project taking a major step forward.”

The project, being delivered by EPS Group on behalf of Irish Water, is expected to take approximately 18 months with the project due for completion in 2023.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support growth in our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.