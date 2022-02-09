Call for UHL investigation findings to be published

A call have been made for the HSE and government to publish the findings of a review by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) into the ongoing trolley crisis at University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

Independent Clare TD Michael McNamara issued his request in Dáil Éireann today after Junior Health Minister Mary Butler confirmed to him that the health agency has written to the CEO of the UL Hospitals Group with its evaluation of the current factors influencing overcrowding in the Emergency Department at UHL.

Deputy McNamara also called on the Government to confirm if an independent review, separate to HIQA’s review, would be carried out after the Taoiseach confirmed to him last month that such a review would be considered. Minister of State Butler confirmed she would seek an answer to the request from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

“A full review of operations within the UL Hospitals Group is required if we are to ultimately find lasting solutions to the overcrowding issues,” stated Deputy McNamara.

He continued, “HIQA has a limited remit and would not be in a position to put forward such recommendations as the upgrading of Ennis, Nenagh or St. Johns to Model 3 Hospitals. Furthermore, analysis of the impact of population growth on the demand for services with the UL Hospitals Group is also not a consideration for HIQA.”

Deputy McNamara jointly raised the issue of overcrowding at UHL alongside fellow Mid-West Independent TDs, Richard O’Donoghue (Limerick) and Mattie McGrath (Tipperary).