Caution urged during continuing bad weather

Following the three recent storms that affected Clare, and with further poor weather expected this week, Gardaí have issued a safety warning to motorists.

The county faces further unsettled weather this week following recent storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin. The Clare coast will be subject to a Status Yellow gale warning on Tuesday. Strong winds are also expected to affect the west coast of Clare on Thursday and again at the weekend.

Gardaí have said: “In light of the recent and continued bad weather Gardai are advising motorists to exercise caution when using our roads. Please be mindful of the more vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists and beware of fallen debris on the roads. Reduce your speed.”

“Again we want to remind landowners and anyone living along by a roadside that they have a responsibility to check that hedges or trees on their property are not causing a road safety hazard. If they are, the landowners should take the necessary steps needed to ensure road safety,” the spokesperson said.