Clare man named ITMA Photographer in Residence 2022

The Irish Traditional Music Archive (ITMA) has announced Clare man Christy McNamara as Photographer in Residence for 2022.

Christy McNamara is a musician, photographer, artist and a teller of stories.

He was born in Crusheen, County Clare into a family and community steeped in Irish traditional music. His mother Biddy was a well-known set dancer, and his father Joe played with the Tulla Céilí Band, along with his uncles Paddy and PJ Hayes. His debut album The House I Was Reared In was released in 2007.

Christy is also a renowned photographer and his book with the writer Peter Woods The Living Note (O’Brien Press 1996) was critically acclaimed. He has exhibited extensively both at home and abroad and his work is held in both private and public collections.

Christy McNamara has worked with many leading corporate clients and artists over the years including U2, Loreena Mc Kennett and The Pogues.

His work has been exhibited extensively and it can be found in public and private collections, including that of Clare County Council and The Irish Traditional Music Archive.

It has been sought after by private art collectors, including Hollywood Oscar-nominated screen writer Jeff Maguire and actors Brad Pitt and Whoopi Goldberg.