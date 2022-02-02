Grow Remote to hold Kilkee information session

Grow Remote will host an information session in The Elliot Centre, Kilkee on Monday, February 7th at 6pm.

The session will focus on how to avail of the new 80,000 remote jobs open in Clare today ranging from entry level to senior positions at companies like Hubspot, Facebook or Shopify.

This comes off the back of a report released by Grow Remote into where remote employees are based across Ireland where Clare is the 8th most popular county for remote workers. The non-profit group say that this can be increased by bringing awareness to where these jobs are, alongside free upskilling programmes.

It is critical to emphasise that companies have wholly embraced a remote model, meaning that remote work is now decent employment with pensions, sick pay and all other benefits you’d expect to see in city centre locations. These roles are available for all kinds of jobs, at all levels.