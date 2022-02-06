Nara Coates exhibition at Clare Museum

Clare Arts Office in conjunction with the Clare Museum will present an exhibition by Nara Coates entitled “Nature’s Harmony” at the Clare Museum, Ennis, Co. Clare between February 7th and 11th.

Born and educated in Kenya, Nara received further education and training in the UK, taking an Art BA with the Open University. She achieved a Distinction in Fine Art during her training and has been a full-time painter. Previously, Nara’s work has been exhibited in places as far apart as Hitchin Museum (Hertfordshire), the Mediterranean Conference Centre (Valletta, Malta) and the headquarters of Heritage Malta (the Old University Building, Valletta).

Since living in Ireland Nara has exhibited at Clare Museum, Cultúrlann Sweeney and Scariff Library Gallery. Some of her earlier work is in private collections in the UK, Canada, the US and Malta, where one piece is the property of the Mediterranean Conference Centre and another piece is the property of the National Museum of Fine Arts (Valletta). She hopes that you will enjoy and appreciate her dedicated approach to her subjects which come to life with every brush stroke.

