Shannon flight diverts to Cork with ill passenger

A Ryanair flight from Shannon to Spain was forced to turn around off the English coast and diverted to Cork after the crew declared a medical emergency.

Ryanair flight FR-4158 departed Shannon at 5.00pm destined for Alicante in south-eastern Spain. About 30 minutes later, when the flight was 400 kilometres south east of Shannon, the crew turned around and diverted to Cork Airport.

The flight crew issued a ‘Pan-pan’ radio call confirming to air traffic controllers they were declaring a medical emergency. At the time, the flight just off the southwest coast of England about 300 kilometres from Cork.

The crew confirmed they had an ill passenger on board and requested that a cardiac ambulance be available to meet them in Cork on arrival. The flight landed in Cork at 6.10pm and was met at the terminal by airport authorities and ambulance paramedics.

It’s understood a passenger was taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment. The flight resumed its journey to Alicante about an hour later.