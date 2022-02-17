Status Orange wind warning for Clare for Friday

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange wind warning as well as a Status Yellow rain and snow alert for Co Clare for Friday.

The weather service has said that Storm Eunice will track over Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow.

The storm will likely bring a risk of fallen trees from strong winds and hazardous driving conditions and possibly disruption to transport from heavy rain and snow.

Commenting on the possibility of coastal impacts, Met Éireann’s hydrometeorologist Jennifer Canavan said: “We’re in a period of high tides at the moment and this in combination with strong winds and stormy conditions means there is a high risk of large coastal waves and coastal flooding on Friday, especially along southern and eastern coasts.

“As such we’re urging people to take extreme care near coastal areas and paths.”

While a Status Yellow warning will remain in place for the county, the Clare coastline could experience more severe weather and is subject to a Status Orange alert.

Met Éireann says some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding.

Warnings will be updated on Thursday morning however, as it stands, the current warning will take effect from 1:00am on Friday and remain in place until 3:00pm on Friday.

*For the most accurate and up to date forecast for your area on the Island of Ireland go to met.ie. The latest weather advisories and warnings for Ireland are on the Met Éireann Warnings page. These services and more are available on our free app – available from the App store for iPhone, and Play storefor Android.