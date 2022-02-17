Status Red wind warning for Clare for Friday

Update:

Thursday, 4.40pm – Clare has now been issued with at Status Red wind warning.

Thursday, 2.45pm – Clare County Council is also advising members of the public to avoid unnecessary travel where possible, but if you must travel, please slow down and take care when driving, and charge mobile phones before travelling. It is also advised to secure any street or outdoor furniture.

The public are warned electricity wires are always live, never approach. If you see fallen or damaged wires, keep clear and phone ESB Networks immediately on 1800-372999 / 021-2382410.

After the Status Orange warning, motorists should be aware that fallen trees, debris, localised flooding, and surface water can be expected on the roads in coastal areas and motorists should proceed with extreme caution.

The Council’s emergency phone number is 087-4169496 and the main Council Customer Support line will be open from 8.00am on Friday, 18th February, at 065-6821616.

For life-at-risk situations please dial 999 or 112.

Clare County Council will be monitoring the situation for any changes in the weather forecast and will issue further updates. In addition, please check Met Éireann for updates.

Met Éireann has issued Status Orange wind warning for Co Clare for Friday as well as a Status Yellow rain and snow alert and Status Red marine weather weather for coastal areas.

The weather service has said that Storm Eunice will track over Ireland on Thursday night and on Friday bringing very strong winds and falls of heavy rain, sleet and snow.

The storm will likely bring a risk of fallen trees from strong winds and hazardous driving conditions and possibly disruption to transport from heavy rain and snow.

Commenting on the possibility of coastal impacts, Met Éireann’s hydrometeorologist Jennifer Canavan said: “We’re in a period of high tides at the moment and this in combination with strong winds and stormy conditions means there is a high risk of large coastal waves and coastal flooding on Friday, especially along southern and eastern coasts. As such we’re urging people to take extreme care near coastal areas and paths.”

While a Status Yellow warning will remain in place for the county, the Clare coastline could experience more severe weather and is subject to a Status Orange alert.

Met Éireann says some disruption is likely along with a possibility of coastal and spot flooding.

Warnings will be updated on Thursday morning however, as it stands, the current warning will take effect from 1:00am on Friday and remain in place until 3:00pm on Friday.

