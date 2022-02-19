Weather warnings remain in place in Clare

A number of Status Yellow weather warnings will remain in place for Clare until at least Monday.

In the aftermath of Storms Dudley and Eunice, weather in Clare remains unsettled with strong winds, snow and ice continuing to affect the county.

A Met Éireann Status Yellow snow and ice for all of Ireland including Clare will stay in place until 9.00am on Monday. The weather service says falls of sleet and snow today with accumulations in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions.

One person escaped serious injury on Friday night after their car lost control and collide with the dividing crash barrier on the M18 at junction 14, Barfield. The northbound lanes of the motorway were closed for about 40 minutes while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Clare also remains in place.

Met Éireann has warned that very strong westerly winds are expected on Sunday and Monday while coastal flooding is also possible in places.

This warning will take effect from 09:00am on Sunday for a twelve hour period.

