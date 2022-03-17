Atlantic Aviation Group seeks aviation apprentices

Shannon-headquartered Atlantic Aviation Group is welcoming applications for its apprenticeship programme in aircraft maintenance engineering.

AAG, which last year acquired Lufthansa Technik Shannon Ltd, is taking online applications from Monday March 21st with a closing date of May 16th.

Aviation maintenance is a highly specialised and rewarding career and as one of Europe’s leading independent aviation organisations, AAG has an unmatched reputation in this sector.

Since 2015, more than 80 apprentices have participated in AAG’s four-year Aircraft Maintenance Engineering programme. AAG will this year recruit 15 apprentices.

High-quality apprenticeships and skills at the centre of many post-pandemic recovery strategies worldwide with participants enjoying both on-the-job and off-the-job training.

AAG employs over 630 staff and 100 apprentices and trainees at its two facilities in Co. Clare – an increase in staff numbers of almost 400 employees over the past five years. It offers services in Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul, Aircraft Modifications, Continuous Airworthiness Management and Aviation Training.

Its customers include: DHL, Ryanair, ASL Airlines, Star Air, TUI Group, Jet 2 and major aircraft lessors such as GECAS, Aer Cap, Bank of America, SMBC, BBAM, Seraph, Aergo and Avolon. AAG has steadily grown in recent years. The firm was acquired in April 2015 by Patrick Jordan.

As he announced the call for 2022 AAG apprenticeship applications, AAG Chief People Officer, Anthony Brennan said: “It’s a very exciting time to come on board at Atlantic Aviation Group as the industry rebounds from what has been a challenging period due to the pandemic. AAG continues to recruit and train the very best talent and we look forward to working with some excellent apprenticeship candidates and helping to develop their skillsets. At AAG, we have a diverse and highly-skilled workforce who are fortunate to be working at the cutting-edge of aircraft maintenance. We are extremely proud of our aircraft maintenance engineering apprenticeship programme.”