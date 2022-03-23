Body recovered from sea off Clare

The body of a woman was been recovered from the sea off Co Clare.

A land, air and sea search was mounted and coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry after a woman was reported missing in the area of the Cliffs of Moher last night.

This morning, the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard was alerted and requested to commence a search while the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter and Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat were also tasked.

The crew of Rescue 115 and the lifeboat conducted a comprehensive search of the area while Coast Guard personnel searched along the cliff top.

Shortly after 8.30am, the helicopter crew spotted a body in the water off Aill Na Searrach. The body was recovered by the volunteer crew of the RLNI lifeboat and taken back to the pier at Doolin where Coast Guard volunteers and Gardaí were waiting.

After being formally pronounced dead by a local doctor, the body was removed by hearse to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be conducted. The county coroner for Clare has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí will prepare file for the coroner who will conduct an inquest at a later date. Gardaí have confirmed they are treating the death as a personal tragedy.