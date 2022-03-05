Burrenbeo hosts Learning Landscape Symposium

Burrenbeo Trust will be hosting the 11th annual Learning Landscape Symposium that will bring together leading change-makers and educators on the theme of From Learning to Action from the 18th to the 20th March 2022 at the community centre in Kinvara, Co.Galway and outdoors in the Burren.

The symposium will comprise of a mixture of indoor workshops, outdoor fieldtrips, discussions, and networking events, and is open to anyone with an interest in communicating natural, built, or cultural heritage and sustainability to their audiences and inspiring action.

The symposium begins with an Opening and Welcome session at 8pm on Friday 18th of March at Tully’s Bar in Kinvara with an informal discussion on examples of pathways for turning aspiration into action. This session will be hosted by Brendan Dunford, secretary of Burrenbeo Trust and will feature representatives of initiatives such as Pocket Forests, ChangeX, Grow It Yourself, Heritage Keepers and The Hare’s Corner.

The workshop leaders for this year’s symposium include Kate Egan, a regenerative farmer and Farming for Nature Ambassador; Ray O’Foghlú, a woodland conservationist and a team member of Hometree charity; Kathy Kirwan, an innovative eco-artist; Sarah-Anne Buckley, internationally recognised Irish social historian and co-author of Old Ireland in Colour; Michael Gibbons, one of Ireland’s leading field archaeologists; Paula Carroll a cultural heritage consultant and producer of Clare Oral History podcast; Dr. Shana Cohen, director of Think-tank Action on Social Change and Catherine Cleary and Ashe Conrad-Jones, founders of the social enterprise Pocket Forests.

The symposium will also host an online talk on the evening of Wednesday 16th of March on the topic of “Our connection to nature and ways to improve it” with Miles Richardson, professor of Human Factors and Nature Connectedness at the University of Derby, UK.

While registration for the online talk is free, tickets need to be booked in advance for the in-person symposium at the weekend (General Ticket: €85, Discounted Ticket for Heritage in School specialists and Burrenbeo members: €65). See burrenbeo.com for booking link and further information.

“As a landscape charity with a strong focus on community stewardship as a means to sustainable conservation, this event goes to the very heart of what Burrenbeo Trust does. The opportunity to learn from and share ideas with other practitioners in this field makes this an enriching experience for everyone. It is a great networking event, and the learning is as much from each other as from the workshop leaders” says Kate Lavender, Education and Conservation Officer for the Burrenbeo Trust.

The events of LLS will culminate for all participants with a networking walk in the Burren on the afternoon of Sunday 20th March.

Places are limited and tickets need to be booked in advance through www.burrenbeo.com.

Learning Landscape Symposium is supported by The Heritage Council. Burrenbeo Trust is an independent, registered charity (CHY 16834) dedicated to connecting all of us to our places and our role in caring for them.

For further info please email info@burrenbeo.com.