Clare Heritage Projects receive funding boost

Ten projects across Clare are set to benefit from funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

A total of €4m in funding will be shared by 512 projects across 31 local authorities including 10 in Clare.

The announcement follows the launch last week by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan of ‘Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national heritage plan which seeks to strengthen protection for our heritage in all its forms and provide supports to those responsible for its care.

Funding will leverage approximately €13m in private capital and support local Clare employment in traditional heritage trades.

Minister Noonan announced that the heritage projects across every county in the country will benefit this year from the funding through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) administered by the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage.

The projects to receive funding include 10 in County Clare: