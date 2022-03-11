Clare Heritage Projects receive funding boost

Clare Heritage Projects receive funding boost

By Pat Flynn -
Ten projects across Clare are set to benefit from funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme.

A total of €4m in funding will be shared by 512 projects across 31 local authorities including 10 in Clare.

The announcement follows the launch last week by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan  of ‘Heritage Ireland 2030, a new national heritage plan which seeks to strengthen protection for our heritage in all its forms and provide supports to those responsible for its care.

Funding will leverage approximately €13m in private capital and support local Clare employment in traditional heritage trades.

Minister Noonan announced that the heritage projects across every county in the country will benefit this year from the funding through the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) administered by the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage.

The projects to receive funding include 10 in County Clare:

Stacks, Main St, Ennistymon External joinery repair €15,000
Glencairn House, Ennis External wall repair €4,000
Michael Cusack Thatched Cottage, Carron Thatching €4,200
Land Steward’s House, Clooney House, Quin Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork €15,000
Loop Head Lightkeeper’s House, Kilbaha Structural stability €13,000
O’Gradys Bar, Tubber Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork €7,500
No 1 Bindon St, Ennis Lime rendering €15,000
The Store, Tuamgraney Reinstatement of architectural features €2,500
Manus House, Clarecastle Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork €9,800
44 Abbey Street, Ennis Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork €10,000

