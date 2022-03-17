Death of Lahinch activist Tomsie O’Sullivan announced

The death has taken place of well known Lahinch community activist and long-time member of the RNLI Tomsie O’Sullivan.

Tomsie’s family have confirmed that their loving father entered eternity peacefully this morning at his residence in Station Road, Lahinch. Tomsie turned 90 just last year.

He had been a community activist in his native Lahinch and a volunteer with the RNLI for almost six decades. He was also very involved with Friends of Ennistymon Hospital which he help to establish.

In his lifetime, Tomsie was a shop keeper, laundromat operator, Director of Lahinch Development, caravan park owner, a church usher, Minister of the Eucharist, Guide Dog trainer and fundraiser, marine radio operator and Peace Commissioner.

Tomsie was also a regular contributor on Clare FM’s drivetime programme in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Last year Tomsie received a special commemorative gold medal to celebrate his incredible 58 years of service with Lahinch RNLI.

Tomsie also founded Lahinch Sea Shore and Inland Rescue unit and was a former OC, “B”. Company 22nd Infantry Battalion of the F.C.A. (Lahinch camp).

Tomsie is predeceased by his loving wife Marie, deeply regretted by his loving family, son Owen, daughters Selina, Joan, and Helen, grandchildren Alannah, Jack, Susan, Milly, Siabh, Ellsie, sons-in-laws, daughter-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral Arrangements – Reposing in Lahinch Church this Friday from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral mass will be on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, Ennistymon. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the RNLI.