Fundraising Cycle for RNLI Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Branch will hold its first RNLI Lough Derg Charity Cycle; a 130km cycle which circuits the beautiful Lough Derg, May 8 2022.

In its most major undertaking, the Lap the Lake fundraising cycle, organised by the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Branch, is being ‘widely supported all around the country’ says Niamh McCutcheon, Chairperson of the Lough Derg RNLI Fundraising Branch.

The cycle will start and finish at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Dromineer. The 130km route around Lough Derg will give participants an opportunity to delight in the outstanding beauty of the lake and River Shannon through counties Tipperary, Clare and Galway.

As part of the safety measures there will be First Aid, out riders, marshals and bike maintenance provided throughout the course. There will be a comfort stop at Le Bateau, Emerald Star Line in Portumna, where tea, coffee and a lunch pack will be provided for participants. Lough Derg Yacht Club is providing parking, toilet, and shower facilities for participants.

The €65 entry fee includes a Tee shirt, goody bag, a reusable lifeboat water bottle and many other treats. A delicious meal costing €10pp and bar facilities will be available at Lough Derg Yacht Club following the cycle.

The committee stress that the cycle is a non-competitive event and, encouraging cycling enthusiasts to register, Niamh McCutcheon says it‘promises to be a fun day covering the very picturesque Lough Derg, an area for which our lifeboat volunteers provide a rescue service 24/7 365 days of the year’.

For all details including on how to register, please see the Eventbrite page.

The route takes in the towns and villages of Dromineer, Ballina, Killaloe, Ogonalloe, Tuamgraney, Mountshannon, Whitegate, Portumna, Terryglass, Coolbawn and Puckane.