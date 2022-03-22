Gardaí probe Ennis arson incident

Gardaí are investigating an arson attack on a family home in Ennis in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to an emergency call along with local Gardaí. A fire was reported at a house at Watery Road in Ennis.

At approximately 2.30am on Sunday the 20th March, the sitting room window and the glass beside a front door of a house on Watery Road were smashed. The owner’s car at the rear of the house was set on fire.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks, has appealed for witnesses.

“Thankfully nobody was injured but if anyone has any information in relation to this incidents or if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area of Watery Road or has dash cam footage, we would ask them to contact their local Garda Station or any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” Sgt Brooks said.