Killaloe Coast Guard tasked to Tipperary incident

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was involved in the recovery of an injured person in Co Tipperary on Saturday evening.

Volunteers from Killaloe Coast Guard were tasked at 6pm to an incident near Dolla in Co Tipperary. Units of Nenagh Fire Service; National Ambulance Service paramedics and An Garda Síochána also responded to the incident.

The Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 was also tasked as part of the multi-agency operation.

On arrival at the scene, the casualty, who had suffered a leg injury, was already in the care of fire and ambulance crews.

Coast Guard volunteers and fire service personnel recovered the casualty and transferred them to the waiting helicopter. The patient was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.