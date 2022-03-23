Ó’Céidigh steps down as Shannon Group chair

The chairman of Shannon Group has stepped down from the position just over six months after his appointment by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

Now, it’s understood, that Mr Ó’Céidigh has tendered his resignation to Minster Ryan.

News that Pádraig Ó’Céidigh would take up the role was confirmed last September after he had previously told Clare FM he had no interest in the job.

When appointed, the news was broadly welcomed as the position had been left vacant for over a year after Rose Hynes’s tenure as chair ended in August 2020.

Tonight’s shock announcement comes just weeks after Mr Ó’Céidigh and Shannon Group CEO Mary Considine welcomed Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to Shannon to view recent airport enhancements and investment on the wider airport campus.

Mr. Ó Céidigh has extensive knowledge in the aviation sector and has a strong track record at senior levels in both the public and private sectors. He has held senior management positions including Chief Executive Office and Chairman of Aer Arann for some 26 years. He is a former winner of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and represented Ireland at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr. Ó Céidigh served in Seanad Éireann from 2016-2020. He is a native Irish speaker and is an alumni of Harvard University and University College Galway, where he was awarded Business Alumni of the Year and is adjunct professor of Entrepreneurship and Business. He also holds a qualification from the Law Society of Ireland. He has previous board experience with Fáilte Ireland, RTÉ and An Bord Iascaigh Mhara.