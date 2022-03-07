Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for Clare

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for Co Clare for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weather service is warning of strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

“These winds will be accompanied by heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon, with hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding possible,” Met Éireann has said.

The Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect at 4.00am on Tuesday and remain effective until 3.00pm (Tuesday.)

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow rain warning has also been issued for the county. Forecasters are warning of heavy rainfall on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

They say these showers could “possibly turn wintry in places, will be accompanied by strong to near gale force and gusty southerly winds. This will lead to hazardous driving conditions and localised flooding.”

A Status Orange storm warning has also been issued for sea areas from Valentia to Slyne Head to Rossan Point including off Clare.

“South to southeast winds will reach storm force 10 for a time Tuesday morning and early afternoon on Irish coastal waters from Valentia to Slyne Head to Rossan Point,” according to Met Éireann.