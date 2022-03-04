Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics available for 5-11 age group

Walk-on Covid-19 clinics have now been extended to the 5-11 age group, and will be offered alongside scheduled clinics at the three Mid-West Vaccination Centres all this weekend, from Friday March 4 to Sunday March 6 and going forward.

Parents are reminded that the vaccination centres in Ennis Hospital, Scoil Carmel Limerick and the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh are healthcare settings, and, in line with national guidance, face masks should be worn when attending the facilities.

This weekend, walk-in clinics for 5s-11s will be held in Ennis (Friday, 10am-4pm; Saturday, 1.30-4pm; Sunday 8.30-11.30am).

Scheduled clinics for the 5-11 age group will continue at all three centres, and parents can book an appointment for their child here.

Walk-in clinics for all ages are added to the centre schedules all the time, and the website is refreshed regularly. See here.

Up to close of business last Sunday, February 27, the total vaccinations administered by UL Hospitals Group vaccinators reached 506,616. This does not include more than 22,000 vaccine does that our colleagues in HSE Mid West Community Healthcare have delivered to people in residential care settings, mental health services, to adults and children with physical and intellectual disabilities, to the house-bound, prison services, and to many who were unable to attend the COVID-19 Vaccination Centres. Nor does it include the vaccination work undertaken in the region by the National Ambulance Service, General Practitioners and pharmacists.

*Face-masks must still be worn in Mid-West vaccination centres