Woman hospitalised after N18 crash

The N18 dual-carriageway was closed for a time on Sunday night following a single-vehicle collision that resulted in one person being hospitalised.

The incident occurred at around 9.30pm in the northbound carriage between Cratloe and Bunratty. It’s understood the female motorist lost control of her car and overturned.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí. Traffic Infrastructure Ireland motorway maintenance staff also attended the scene.

The woman was assessed at the scene before being transported to University Hospital Limerick for further examination however it’s understood her injuries are not serious.

Once the vehicle was safely removed from the scene the route was reopened.