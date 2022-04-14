Aillwee Burren Experience to reopen after €1m renovation

The multi award winning Aillwee Burren Experience will reopen to the public on April 15th following a major renovation and upgrade.

Previously known as Aillwee Cave and Birds of Prey Centre, the unique and magical tourist attraction in The Burren, County Clare will be ready to welcome people back in time for the Easter Holidays.

Speaking at the relaunch of Aillwee Burren Experience Aoibhín Garrihy said, “Aillwee Burren Experience is one of the most magical and unique visitor attractions in Ireland. Not only what it offers from the guided cave tour itself, the birds of prey experience and wonderful farm shop – but the surrounding area of The Burren is one of the most strikingly beautiful areas of Ireland. Aillwee Burren Experience has always been a favourite of mine growing up, and I’m really looking forward to exploring the new and improved attraction.”

Nuala Mulqueeney, Managing Director of Aillwee Burren Experience said, “Our visitors will now be able to enjoy the reinvigorated experience from the newly installed cave lighting system to the spectacular birds of prey collection. The Farm Shop here at Aillwee really is our hidden gem where you can see the award-winning Burren Gold Cheese being made using traditional farmhouse methods. We are really proud of the outcome of this renovation, and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back.”

For the adventurer, foodie and explorer in you there is something to discover for everyone.

For the explorer, Aillwee Cave itself will unlock an intriguing, timeless story full of fossils and formations during a 45-minute fully guided underground tour. There is also an accessible biodiversity walk through mature, eight-acre woodlands that boast beautiful examples of native Holly, Ash, and Hazel trees. The naturally terraced hillside reveals 360-degree views of Burren Limestone pavement and karst terrain with views sweeping right across Galway Bay and overlooking the Wild Atlantic Way.

For the adventurer the majestic Birds of Prey collection can be enjoyed during daily interactive flying displays where there is an opportunity to learn about the incredible UNESCO protected Art of Falconry. For something truly unique, book a once-in-a-lifetime Hawk Walk. This is an opportunity to interact with some of nature’s top predators. Guided and instructed by experienced Falconers, this hour long ‘Walk with a Hawk’ through Hazel Woodland and across Burren Limestone pavement is tailor made for anybody seeking a totally unique experience.

And for the foodie, take a step back in time and learn about sustainable farmhouse methods used in creating the award-winning Burren Gold Cheese, not forgetting the Fudge also made onsite. Sampling is encouraged and a wide section of different varieties of cheese, fudge, and other local produce is available for purchase.

It is hoped that the renovation and rebrand of the family run company will encourage visitors to pre-pandemic figures of up to 120K people annually. This will help sustain the 25 full time jobs at Aillwee while presenting further employment opportunities across the site.