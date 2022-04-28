Arts Office announces ‘Tones’ Studio Residency Award

Clare Arts Office has confirmed that Polish photographer Beata Rosik has been awarded the TONES Studio Residency Award.

This award will provide Beata with access to a shared studio facility at the EASI (Ennis Access to Spaces Initiative) artist studios in Ennis for 12 months, a small production budget and supports needed to progress her work and her career. Arts advisor, Moran Been-noon, will work with Beata to provide the most appropriate support.

Beata Rosik originally worked as a primary school teacher for 12 years in her native Poland. Since 2007, she has been living in Ennis. Not long after arriving in Ireland, Beata was diagnosed with cancer. During her treatment and recovery she discovered a passion for photography. Her style developed and, using her life experiences and current affairs for ideas, she found techniques to bring her own signature style of art to her photographs.

This style resulted recently in two gold medals in the Nicosia Photographic Society in Cyprus International Contest as well as the Best Female Entrant Award. In the past year she has won many prestigious international awards including the Federation of International Art Photography (FIAP) Gold, Photography Society of America (PSA) Gold and Global Photography Union (GPU) medals, and two Blue Pin Awards.

She has appeared in exhibitions in Canada, India, Iceland, Georgia, Sri Lanka, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, Cyprus, Ukraine, Tunisia and North Macedonia, to name a few. She received the GENIUS (G.APS) Distinction Award from Agile Photographic Society in Bangladesh.

Speaking about what this award means to her, Beata says: “I hope to continue to develop my fine art photography career in Ireland, with exhibitions and space and time to develop new work.”

Speaking about the importance of this award, Siobhán Mulcahy, County Arts Officer, explained that: “A key action of the County Arts Plan is to support culturally diverse artists by designing opportunities to encourage and assist these artists to develop their art practice and to share their talents in the county. This led to the creation of TONES Studio Residency Award and we are delighted to be working with Beata.”

“We are committed to promoting open and accessible opportunities for all and to further promote cultural diversity through our arts programmes,” Siobhán continued, thanking Creative Ireland for their support.