Burren villages showcased in new film series

A new film series featuring villages in one of Ireland’s most unique environments has been launched by the Burren Ecotourism Network.

The series, entitled “Villages of the Burren” will provide visitors to the area a brief overview of the diverse culture, history, music, food, and sustainable tourism ethos of communities across the Burren region.

So far six films have been produced: Ballyvaughan, Doolin, Kinvara, Lisdoonvarna, New Quay and Ennistymon with plans to feature more villages such as Kilfenora, Corofin, Lahinch, Liscannor and Fanore in the coming months. Each of the films is narrated by a Burren local or a member of the Burren Ecotourism Network, giving them an authentic voice, with a wealth of useful information for visitors.

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of Burren Ecotourism Network said: “Each of the villages is unique and offers something different to visitors; from the seaside villages of Ballyvaughan, Doolin, New Quay and Kinvara to the inland villages of Lisdoonvarna, Kilfenora and Corofin, which are known for their traditional Irish music sessions.

The short videos have been getting a great reaction from people that have visited the area and from people that have a personal connection with the village or town itself. Ennistymon for example, has resonated with thousands of people who went to school there throughout the decades, whereas Lisdoonvarna attracted attention from people attending festivals over many years”

One of the smallest villages featured in the series is the seaside village of New Quay, located on the Wild Atlantic Way and famous for its excellent seafood. The film is narrated by Brid Fahy who owns Linnalla ice cream with husband Roger, who have lived and farmed in the area for generations. In the film, Brid gives visitors an insight into her small coastal community, with its vibrant local food culture, which regularly attracts tourists and locals alike.

She said “Not only do many of our villages provide accommodation and food to the visitor, but they also provide vital employment to the local population, which sustains the area all year round,”

In the past two years the Burren Ecotourism Network produced over 100 films featuring businesses in the network. These include the ‘People of the Burren’ series as well as videos promoting the Burren Food Fayre and the Burren Slow Food Festival. Footage includes interviews with each of the business owners as well as practical food demonstrations and drone footage of the striking Burren landscape.

The network hired a professional film crew to produce these films and the quality of these films has attracted the attention of Tourism Ireland, Failte Ireland and international TV crews, all who regularly use the footage to promote Ireland.

Mr O’Dwyer continued: “We have more films in the pipeline this year, which will showcase more communities, bespoke experiences and clusters of businesses working together. This will ensure that members cross promote each other, which is something we actively encourage in the network and has been the key to our success.”

The villages of the Burren series of films were made possible by support from Clare Local Development Company (CLDC) & LEADER and are available to view on the Burren Ecotourism Network’s social media pages.

Members of the Burren Ecotourism Network include hotels, B&B’s, restaurants, shops and visitor experiences who all adhere to the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Geopark Code of Practice. For more information about the Burren Ecotourism Network please go to www.burren.ie