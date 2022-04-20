Clare Garden Festival returns

The popular Clare Garden Festival which was launched in 2012 and became a stand-alone in 2013, will make a welcome return to the Ennis Showgrounds – this year as usual on the last Sunday in April.

Over the past 2 years due to the pandemic, the festival ran a successful series of webinars with expert speakers from all over and topics covered from Organic Gardening to Ornamentals, Design and even Herbs. The theme having focussed around Gardening for Mental Wellbeing.

The festival will be back with an exciting range all-day Expert talks on its main stage supported by demonstrations in several areas all over the festival. As usual there will be music, food and childrens entertainment and of course the festival’s popular Garden, Plant, Craft & Food Fair with stalls from all over Ireland.

“We are excited to finally be back with a physical event and whilst the timeline was very short for us to plan it, we were fortunate that so many of our traders who committed in 2020 wanted us back and stayed signed up all this time. And we were able to add many new and returning stalls now.” said festival manager Carmen Cronin. “The overall landscape of the industry has very much changed however and we are finding that many established traders have retired and exciting new ones are coming through. Setting up in this industry is a labour of love and one that festivals like ours can support. I have therefore come up with a Programme for Specialist Traders and I am delighted that we are running a Trial of this for the first time this year supporting Rory Newell’s new venture Forest Moon Nursery.”

The programme for Specialist Traders supports a new trader by offering them a stall space, promoting the stallholder as part of the overall wide-ranging promotion and offering them the opportunity to appear on the festival stage. The 2022 Programme is supported by Mast Insurance for Traders, Caherhurley Nursery and Rainbow Nursery.

Clare Garden Festival is working in partnership with Co Clare Agricultural Show Society and is held annually at Ennis Showgrounds were it will return to this year on Sunday, 24th April. For more information see our website www.claregardenfestival.com and for regular update join us on Facebook @claregardenfestival.