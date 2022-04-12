Gardaí renew appeal for information on house fire

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information following a serious incident in Ennis on Sunday in which a house was targeted and set alight.

Issuing the appeal for information about the since, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks confirmed further details about the incident.

“At 3.15pm on Sunday afternoon last 10th April, a lone male threw accelerant on the front door and sitting room window of a house in Gordon Drive, Cloughleigh and set fire to the house. He left on foot in the direction of the astro turf pitch.

The blaze was brought under control by Ennis Fire Brigade. Considerable damage was caused to the house. Luckily the house was unoccupied at the time.”

“We are asking anyone with information in relation to this incident or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the Gordon Drive estate around this time to contact Ennis Garda Station on 6848100,” Sgt Brooks added.