Inpatient visiting resumes at UHL

Visit on inpatient wards in University Hospital Limerick (UHL) has been reinstated following the lifting of restrictions which were put in place during a surge in community transmission of COVID-19.

Scheduled visiting slots for one visitor per patient, in line with national guidance on infection prevention, must be booked through our online booking system on https://ulhgvisitor.com/

Visiting hours at UHL are from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm every day, and ward staff will assist with any queries about the booking system.

Visitors will have to wear a face mask, which are available at the hospital entrance, and observe hand hygiene,

Anyone who is feeling unwell is asked not to visit the hospital. Visiting restrictions remain in place for the Emergency Department, Acute Surgical Assessment Unit, and Acute Medical Assessment Unit.

The only exceptions to those restrictions are:

parents visiting children in hospital

people assisting confused patients; for example, dementia

visiting on compassionate grounds; for example, for patients who are critically unwell or at end of life

Exemptions are limited to one person per patient and will be looked at on a case by case basis.

“In cases where exemptions apply, we strongly recommend that you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before coming to the hospital, to minimise risks to you, our patients and staff.

We advise also that people should not visit relatives or loved ones outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present a COVID-19 transmission risk,” a ULHG spokesperson said.